Mountain West football schedule: 2022 CBS Sports TV slate announced

CBS Sports has announced their TV slate for the 2022 Mountain West football schedule, which features a total of four games.

The CBS Sports slate for the Mountain West this fall begins on Saturday, Sept. 3 with the San Diego State Aztecs hosting the Arizona Wildcats at the new Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif. The game will be televised by CBS at 3:30pm ET / 12:30pm PT.

The Air Force Falcons will be featured on CBS twice this season. The first contest is slated for Saturday, Sept. 10 when the Colorado Buffaloes visit Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo., and the game will be broadcast by CBS at 3:30pm ET / 1:30pm MT.

Air Force’s first Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy matchup of the season against the Navy Midshipmen will also be televised by CBS. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 in Colorado Springs with the kickoff set for 12:00pm ET / 10:00am MT.

CBS will also broadcast the Utah State Aggies at Boise State Broncos game on Friday, Nov. 25 (Black Friday). Kickoff is set for 12:00pm ET / 10:00am MT at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.

All four matchups will also be streamed live on Paramount+.

The remainder of the 2022 Mountain West football TV schedule will be announced on Thursday, May 26.

Mountain West football schedule: 2022 CBS Sports TV slate

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Arizona at San Diego State – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Sept. 10

Colorado at Air Force – 3:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Oct. 1

Navy at Air Force – 12pm, CBS

Friday, Nov. 25

Utah State at Boise State – 12pm, CBS

Mountain West Football Schedule