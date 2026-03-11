Morgan State, Robert Morris schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Morgan State Bears and Robert Morris Colonials have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

The series opens on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, when Morgan State hosts Robert Morris at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md. That matchup first surfaced in late January with the release of the Morgan State’s 2026 schedule.

A copy of the game contract, obtained from Morgan State University through a state public records request, confirms that a return game is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, 2027, at Joe Walton Stadium in Moon Township, Pa.

The programs have met twice on the gridiron, with Morgan State edging out a 13-12 victory in 2011 before Robert Morris answered two years later with a 31-14 win. Morgan State competes in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), while Robert Morris represents the Northeast Conference (NEC).

Morgan State’s 2026 non-conference slate also includes a home tilt with Virginia-Lynchburg (Sept. 12) and road trips to North Carolina A&T (Aug. 29), Arizona State (Sept. 5), Towson (Sept. 19), Villanova (Oct. 3), and Tennessee State (Oct. 17).

Robert Morris becomes Morgan State’s sixth scheduled non-conference opponent for 2027. Other opponents currently scheduled include Towson (Sept. 18), Tennessee State (Sept. 25), and Virginia-Lynchburg (Oct. 9) at home, and road trips to Richmond (Sept. 4) and Sacred Heart (Sept. 11).

For Robert Morris, Morgan State is among five non-league opponents on the 2026 schedule and second in 2027. The Colonials are set to open their 2026 campaign at home against West Virginia State on Sept. 5 and will later host Norfolk State on Oct. 3. Road foes include Akron (Sept. 12) and Buffalo (Sept. 26).

The Colonials’ 2027 schedule also includes a road contest against Youngstown State on Sept. 18.

