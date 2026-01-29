Morgan State announces 2026 football schedule

The Morgan State Bears announced their 2026 football schedule on Thursday, a slate that includes two newly revealed home matchups against Virginia‑Lynchburg and Robert Morris.

The Bears open the season with back‑to‑back road tests, beginning August 29 at North Carolina A&T before traveling west to face Arizona State on September 5. Morgan State opens its home slate at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on September 12 against Virginia‑Lynchburg, one of the two contests that had not been previously announced.

The Bears then resume their road-heavy early schedule with a September 19 trip to Towson. After an open date on September 26, Morgan State heads to Villanova on October 3, marking its fourth road game in the first six weeks.

The second newly added game arrives October 10, when the Bears host Robert Morris, which is also their Homecoming contest. Morgan State then visits Tennessee State on October 17 in its final nonconference matchup of the season.

From there, Morgan State turns its attention to MEAC play, beginning with back-to-back games at Hughes Stadium against Howard on October 24 followed by South Carolina State on October 31.

November brings a challenging finish, with Morgan State traveling to Delaware State on November 7, returning home to face Norfolk State on November 14, and closing the regular-season November 21 at North Carolina Central.

Below is Morgan State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Morgan State Football Schedule

08/29 – at North Carolina A&T

09/05 – at Arizona State

09/12 – Virginia-Lynchburg

09/19 – at Towson

10/26 – OFF

10/03 – at Villanova

10/10 – Robert Morris

10/17 – at Tennessee State

10/24 – Howard*

10/31 – SC State*

11/07 – at Delaware State*

11/14 – Norfolk State*

11/21 – at NC Central*

* MEAC contest.

Morgan State finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall and 1-4 in MEAC play. The Bears are entering their fifth season under head coach Damon Wilson, who has a 18-27 overall record at the school.