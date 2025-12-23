Morgan State, North Carolina A&T schedule football series for 2026, 2028

The Morgan State Bears and North Carolina A&T Aggies have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2028 seasons, according to an announcement from Morgan State University.

In the first game of the series, Morgan State will travel to face North Carolina A&T at Truist Stadium in Greensboro, N.C., on Saturday, Aug 29, 2026. The series will conclude two seasons later when the Bears host the Aggies at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2028.

Morgan State University, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), and North Carolina A&T State University, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), first met on the gridiron in 1931 and have played 83 times overall. In their most recent matchup in 2019, the Bears defeated the Aggies, 22-16, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 44-36-3.

North Carolina A&T announced its complete football schedule for the 2026 season last week in conjunction with the CAA. In other non-conference action, the Aggies are scheduled to make consecutive roads trips to face the Georgia State Panthers on Sept. 5 and the North Carolina Central Eagles on Sept. 12 before hosting the Norfolk State Spartans later in the season on Oct. 17.

CAA action for North Carolina A&T in 2026 begins on Saturday, Sept. 19 on the road against the Campbell Camels.

Morgan State now has four announced non-conference opponents for its 2026 football schedule. Following the season-opener against North Carolina A&T, the Bears are slated to visit the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 5, Villanova Wildcats on Sept. 12, and Towson Tigers on Sept. 19.

