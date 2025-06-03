Morgan State adds Division II opponent to 2025 football schedule

The Morgan State Bears have added the Central State Marauders to their 2025 football schedule, the school announced Tuesday.

Morgan State will host Central State at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. The game will mark the 14th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Morgan State and Central State first met in football during the 1951 season. The Marauders have defeated the Bears in their last four meetings, including their most recent matchup in the 1996 Capital City Classic in Columbus, Ohio. Central State currently leads the series, 10-3.

Central State is a member of the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) in NCAA Division II. The Marauders, currently led by head coach Tony Carter, finished the 2024 season 1-9 overall and 1-7 in conference action.

Morgan State previously announced its 2025 football schedule in March, which included 11 contests. The addition of Central State gives Morgan State 12 opponents total and five home games.

The Bears are scheduled to open the season on Saturday, Aug. 30 with a non-conference contest on the road against the South Alabama Jaguars. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, Morgan State opens its home slate at Hughes Stadium against the Towson Tigers.

Other non-league opponents include Toledo on the road on Sept. 13, Miles College in the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sept. 27, Georgetown on the road on Oct. 4, and Virginia-Lynchburg at home on Oct. 11.

Morgan State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 25 on the road against Howard. The Bears will also travel to face South Carolina State on Nov. 1 and Norfolk State on Nov. 15.

MEAC foes slated to visit Hughes Stadium this fall include Delaware State on Nov. 8 and North Carolina Central on Nov. 22.

Below is Morgan State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Morgan State Football Schedule

08/30 – at South Alabama

09/06 – Towson

09/13 – at Toledo

09/20 – Central State

09/27 – Miles College (in Indianapolis)

10/04 – at Georgetown

10/11 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at Howard*

11/01 – at SC State*

11/08 – Delaware State*

11/15 – at Norfolk State*

11/22 – NC Central*

* MEAC contest.