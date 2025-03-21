Morgan State announces 2025 football schedule

The Morgan State Bears have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes four home games and a neutral-site contest.

Morgan State will play its six-game non-conference slate on the front half of its schedule, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 30 on the road against the South Alabama Jaguars. The following week on Saturday, Sept. 6, Morgan State opens its home slate at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., against the Towson Tigers.

Next, the Bears travel to face the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 13. After its first open date of the season, Morgan State will face Miles College in the Circle City Classic at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sept. 27.

Non-conference action for Morgan State wraps up in early October as the Bears will visit the Georgetown Hoyas on Oct. 4 before hosting the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons for Homecoming on Oct. 11.

Morgan State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 25 on the road against Howard. The Bears will also travel to face South Carolina State on Nov. 1 and Norfolk State on Nov. 15.

MEAC foes slated to visit Hughes Stadium this fall include Delaware State on Nov. 8 and North Carolina Central on Nov. 22.

Although FCS teams can play 12 games in 2025, Morgan State only has 11 games currently on its schedule. It’s possible, however, that the Bears could add a 12th opponent at a later date.

Below is Morgan State’ complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Morgan State Football Schedule

08/30 – at South Alabama

09/06 – Towson

09/13 – at Toledo

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – Miles College (in Indianapolis)

10/04 – at Georgetown

10/11 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – at Howard*

11/01 – at SC State*

11/08 – Delaware State*

11/15 – at Norfolk State*

11/22 – NC Central*

* MEAC contest.

Morgan State finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall and 3-2 in MEAC play. The Bears are entering their fourth season under head coach Damon Wilson, who has a 14-19 overall record at the school.