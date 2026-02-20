Missouri Valley Football Conference releases revised 2026 schedule

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has released a revised version of its league football schedule for the 2026 season.
The release of the revised 2026 MVFC schedule is a result of North Dakota State opting to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and join the Mountain West Conference beginning this fall.
With the departure of North Dakota State, the MVFC will consist of nine members this fall — Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Youngstown State.
Missouri Valley Football Conference members will continue to play an eight-game conference football schedule. The NCAA now allows FCS programs to play 12-game schedules every season, so each MVFC member can schedule up to four non-conference opponents.
Below is the revised MVFC schedule for the 2026 season, which was provided to FBSchedules.com by the conference. Four schools still have one non-conference opening — Illinois State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, and Southern Illinois.
2026 MVFC Schedule
Thursday, Aug. 27
Mercyhurst at Youngstown State
LIU at North Dakota
Eastern Illinois at Murray State
Saturday, Aug. 29
Southeast Missouri at Indiana State
CCSU at South Dakota
Thursday, Sept. 3
Southern Illinois at Samford
Saturday, Sept. 5
Murray State at Middle Tennessee
Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington
South Dakota at Northern Colorado
St. Thomas at North Dakota
Youngstown State at Kentucky
Indiana State at Purdue
Illinois State at Western Illinois
South Dakota State at Northwestern
Saturday, Sept. 12
Drake at Northern Iowa
Duquesne at Youngstown State
Illinois State at NIU
Indiana State at Eastern Illinois
North Dakota at Portland State
Valparaiso at Murray State
Eastern Washington at South Dakota
Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois
New Haven at South Dakota State
Saturday, Sept. 19
Eastern Illinois at Illinois State
Murray State at Oklahoma State
North Dakota at Nebraska
Northern Iowa at Iowa
Southern Illinois at Illinois
South Dakota at Boise State
Valparaiso at Indiana State
Youngstown State at Sacramento State
Saturday, Sept. 26
Eastern Illinois at South Dakota State
Illinois State at Northern Iowa
North Dakota at Indiana State
Southern Illinois at Murray State
South Dakota at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 3
South Dakota State at Illinois State
Indiana State at South Dakota
Murray State at North Dakota
Youngstown State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 10
Youngstown State at Indiana State
Murray State at South Dakota State
North Dakota at Northern Iowa
Southern Illinois at South Dakota
Saturday, Oct. 17
Illinois State at Southern Illinois
South Dakota at Murray State
South Dakota State at North Dakota
Northern Iowa at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 24
Indiana State at Illinois State
North Dakota at South Dakota
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois
Youngstown State at South Dakota State
Saturday, Oct. 31
Murray State at Illinois State
Indiana State at Northern Iowa
North Dakota at Youngstown State
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Saturday, Nov. 7
Illinois State at North Dakota
Southern Illinois at Indiana State
Youngstown State at Murray State
South Dakota State at Northern Iowa
Saturday, Nov. 14
Illinois State at Youngstown State
Murray State at Indiana State
Northern Iowa at South Dakota
South Dakota State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 21
South Dakota at Illinois State
Indiana State at South Dakota State
Northern Iowa at Murray State
Southern Illinois at North Dakota