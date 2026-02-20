Missouri Valley Football Conference releases revised 2026 schedule

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has released a revised version of its league football schedule for the 2026 season.

The release of the revised 2026 MVFC schedule is a result of North Dakota State opting to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and join the Mountain West Conference beginning this fall.

With the departure of North Dakota State, the MVFC will consist of nine members this fall — Illinois State, Indiana State, Murray State, North Dakota, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Youngstown State.

Missouri Valley Football Conference members will continue to play an eight-game conference football schedule. The NCAA now allows FCS programs to play 12-game schedules every season, so each MVFC member can schedule up to four non-conference opponents.

Below is the revised MVFC schedule for the 2026 season, which was provided to FBSchedules.com by the conference. Four schools still have one non-conference opening — Illinois State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, and Southern Illinois.

2026 MVFC Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 27

Mercyhurst at Youngstown State

LIU at North Dakota

Eastern Illinois at Murray State

Saturday, Aug. 29

Southeast Missouri at Indiana State

CCSU at South Dakota

Thursday, Sept. 3

Southern Illinois at Samford

Saturday, Sept. 5

Murray State at Middle Tennessee

Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington

South Dakota at Northern Colorado

St. Thomas at North Dakota

Youngstown State at Kentucky

Indiana State at Purdue

Illinois State at Western Illinois

South Dakota State at Northwestern

Saturday, Sept. 12

Drake at Northern Iowa

Duquesne at Youngstown State

Illinois State at NIU

Indiana State at Eastern Illinois

North Dakota at Portland State

Valparaiso at Murray State

Eastern Washington at South Dakota

Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois

New Haven at South Dakota State

Saturday, Sept. 19

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State

Murray State at Oklahoma State

North Dakota at Nebraska

Northern Iowa at Iowa

Southern Illinois at Illinois

South Dakota at Boise State

Valparaiso at Indiana State

Youngstown State at Sacramento State

Saturday, Sept. 26

Eastern Illinois at South Dakota State

Illinois State at Northern Iowa

North Dakota at Indiana State

Southern Illinois at Murray State

South Dakota at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 3

South Dakota State at Illinois State

Indiana State at South Dakota

Murray State at North Dakota

Youngstown State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 10

Youngstown State at Indiana State

Murray State at South Dakota State

North Dakota at Northern Iowa

Southern Illinois at South Dakota

Saturday, Oct. 17

Illinois State at Southern Illinois

South Dakota at Murray State

South Dakota State at North Dakota

Northern Iowa at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 24

Indiana State at Illinois State

North Dakota at South Dakota

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

Saturday, Oct. 31

Murray State at Illinois State

Indiana State at Northern Iowa

North Dakota at Youngstown State

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Saturday, Nov. 7

Illinois State at North Dakota

Southern Illinois at Indiana State

Youngstown State at Murray State

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa

Saturday, Nov. 14

Illinois State at Youngstown State

Murray State at Indiana State

Northern Iowa at South Dakota

South Dakota State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 21

South Dakota at Illinois State

Indiana State at South Dakota State

Northern Iowa at Murray State

Southern Illinois at North Dakota

