North Dakota State to move up from FCS, join Mountain West in 2026

The North Dakota State Bison will move up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and join the Mountain West Conference in 2026, the school officially announced Monday.

North Dakota State has been a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) since the 2008 season. Prior to joining the MVFC, the Bison competed in the Great West Conference from 2004 through 2007.

“This is a proud moment for NDSU,” said David Cook, 15th president of North Dakota State University. “We’ve built something special here by being thoughtful, disciplined, and willing to take bold steps when the time is right. We’ve made a move like this before, and it strengthened our university in lasting ways. Joining the Mountain West builds on that legacy and reflects our confidence in the people, programs, and purpose that define NDSU. It allows us to extend our impact, expand our national connections, and create new opportunities for our students and community while staying true to our mission.”

North Dakota State’s résumé is among the strongest in FCS history. The Bison have claimed 10 national championships since 2011, won 10 Missouri Valley Football Conference titles, and compiled a 51‑6 playoff record since 2008—the most postseason victories in subdivision history. The Bison are also 9‑5 against FBS opponents, with wins over Kansas State, Iowa State, Minnesota, and Iowa.

“This is a historic day for NDSU Athletics. Our football program has earned this opportunity through the sustained success and leadership of our student-athletes and coaches past and present,” said NDSU Director of Athletics Matt Larsen. “Joining the Mountain West is an exciting new opportunity for our team to compete at the highest level, for our fans to see FBS opponents coming to Fargo, and for Bison football to reach a wider national audience through expanded television coverage.”

With the addition of North Dakota State in 2026, the Mountain West Conference will have a roster of 10 football-playing members. NDSU will join Air Force, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Illinois, San Jose State, UNLV, UTEP, and Wyoming.

“We are thrilled to welcome North Dakota State University’s football program to the Mountain West,” said MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez. “The Bison bring a championship mindset and a bold vision for growth that aligns with the unwavering commitment to the excellence of the Mountain West. Their dedication to elevating the student‑athlete experience — on the field, in the classroom, and throughout the community — will energize the Mountain West and help propel our football profile to new heights nationwide.”

As a member of the Mountain West Conference, North Dakota State will play an eight-game league schedule with four non-conference opponents. NDSU will begin a two-year reclassification period this fall and will not be eligible for a postseason bowl game or the College Football Playoff until 2028. However, the Bison could be selected for a bowl game if there are not enough bowl-eligible teams nationally.

North Dakota State has non-conference opponents scheduled out to the 2030 season, and it remains to be seen which of those games, if any, will be played as scheduled.

It also remains to be seen whether the Bison will continue their annual rivalry against the South Dakota Jackrabbits, a contest which is dubbed the Dakota Marker.

Future North Dakota State Football Schedules