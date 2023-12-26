Missouri Valley Football Conference releases 2025, 2026 schedules

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has released its league football schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Missouri Valley Football Conference members will play an eight-game conference football schedule with three non-conference opponents during both seasons. However, the 2025 season features an extra playing week due to the calendar, so most teams will schedule an additional non-league game for a total of 12 contests.

Following the departure of Western Illinois to the Ohio Valley Conference next season, the MVFC had to revise its future schedules. The 2024 conference schedule was revised and released in August.

Beginning in 2024, the MVFC will consist of 11 members — Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Youngstown State.

Below are the MVFC schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Non-conference contests are not included.

2025 MVFC Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

North Dakota State at Indiana State

South Dakota State at North Dakota

South Dakota at Northern Iowa

Missouri State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Illinois State at Missouri State

Southern Illinois at North Dakota State

North Dakota at South Dakota

Northern Iowa at South Dakota State

Murray State at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Youngstown State at Illinois State

Northern Iowa at Missouri State

North Dakota at Murray State

South Dakota at North Dakota State

Indiana State at South Dakota State

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Southern Illinois at Illinois State

Missouri State at Indiana State

South Dakota State at Murray State

North Dakota State at North Dakota

Youngstown State at Northern Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Illinois State at North Dakota State

North Dakota at Northern Iowa

Murray State at South Dakota

Indiana State at Southern Illinois

South Dakota State at Youngstown State

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

South Dakota at Illinois State

North Dakota State at Missouri State

Indiana State at Murray State

Youngstown State at North Dakota

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Illinois State at Indiana State

Murray State at Northern Iowa

Missouri State at South Dakota

North Dakota State at South Dakota State

Southern Illinois at Youngstown State

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

South Dakota at Indiana State

Murray State at Missouri State

Youngstown State at North Dakota State

Illinois State at South Dakota State

North Dakota at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

Northern Iowa at Illinois State

Southern Illinois at Murray State

Missouri State at North Dakota

South Dakota State at South Dakota

Indiana State at Youngstown State

2026 MVFC Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026

South Dakota State at Illinois State

Southern Illinois at Indiana State

Missouri State at Murray State

Northern Iowa at South Dakota

Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026

North Dakota at Missouri State

South Dakota at Murray State

Indiana State at North Dakota State

Illinois State at Northern Iowa

Youngstown State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026

Missouri State at Illinois State

Murray State at Indiana State

North Dakota State at North Dakota

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Northern Iowa at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026

Murray State at North Dakota

South Dakota State at North Dakota State

Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa

Indiana State at South Dakota

Illinois State at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026

North Dakota State at Illinois State

Indiana State at Missouri State

Northern Iowa at Murray State

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

North Dakota at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026

Youngstown State at Indiana State

South Dakota at North Dakota

Missouri State at North Dakota State

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa

Illinois State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026

Indiana State at Illinois State

Southern Illinois at Missouri State

North Dakota State at South Dakota

Murray State at South Dakota State

North Dakota at Youngstown State

Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026

South Dakota State at Indiana State

South Dakota at Missouri State

Youngstown State at Murray State

Northern Iowa at North Dakota

Southern Illinois at North Dakota State

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026

Missouri State at Northern Iowa

Illinois State at South Dakota

North Dakota at South Dakota State

Murray State at Southern Illinois

North Dakota State at Youngstown State