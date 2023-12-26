Missouri Valley Football Conference releases 2025, 2026 schedules

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has released its league football schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Missouri Valley Football Conference members will play an eight-game conference football schedule with three non-conference opponents during both seasons. However, the 2025 season features an extra playing week due to the calendar, so most teams will schedule an additional non-league game for a total of 12 contests.
Following the departure of Western Illinois to the Ohio Valley Conference next season, the MVFC had to revise its future schedules. The 2024 conference schedule was revised and released in August.
Beginning in 2024, the MVFC will consist of 11 members — Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Youngstown State.
Below are the MVFC schedules for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. Non-conference contests are not included.
2025 MVFC Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
North Dakota State at Indiana State
South Dakota State at North Dakota
South Dakota at Northern Iowa
Missouri State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Illinois State at Missouri State
Southern Illinois at North Dakota State
North Dakota at South Dakota
Northern Iowa at South Dakota State
Murray State at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
Youngstown State at Illinois State
Northern Iowa at Missouri State
North Dakota at Murray State
South Dakota at North Dakota State
Indiana State at South Dakota State
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Southern Illinois at Illinois State
Missouri State at Indiana State
South Dakota State at Murray State
North Dakota State at North Dakota
Youngstown State at Northern Iowa
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
Illinois State at North Dakota State
North Dakota at Northern Iowa
Murray State at South Dakota
Indiana State at Southern Illinois
South Dakota State at Youngstown State
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
South Dakota at Illinois State
North Dakota State at Missouri State
Indiana State at Murray State
Youngstown State at North Dakota
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Illinois State at Indiana State
Murray State at Northern Iowa
Missouri State at South Dakota
North Dakota State at South Dakota State
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
South Dakota at Indiana State
Murray State at Missouri State
Youngstown State at North Dakota State
Illinois State at South Dakota State
North Dakota at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025
Northern Iowa at Illinois State
Southern Illinois at Murray State
Missouri State at North Dakota
South Dakota State at South Dakota
Indiana State at Youngstown State
2026 MVFC Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026
South Dakota State at Illinois State
Southern Illinois at Indiana State
Missouri State at Murray State
Northern Iowa at South Dakota
Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026
North Dakota at Missouri State
South Dakota at Murray State
Indiana State at North Dakota State
Illinois State at Northern Iowa
Youngstown State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026
Missouri State at Illinois State
Murray State at Indiana State
North Dakota State at North Dakota
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Northern Iowa at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026
Murray State at North Dakota
South Dakota State at North Dakota State
Southern Illinois at Northern Iowa
Indiana State at South Dakota
Illinois State at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
North Dakota State at Illinois State
Indiana State at Missouri State
Northern Iowa at Murray State
Youngstown State at South Dakota State
North Dakota at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026
Youngstown State at Indiana State
South Dakota at North Dakota
Missouri State at North Dakota State
South Dakota State at Northern Iowa
Illinois State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026
Indiana State at Illinois State
Southern Illinois at Missouri State
North Dakota State at South Dakota
Murray State at South Dakota State
North Dakota at Youngstown State
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
South Dakota State at Indiana State
South Dakota at Missouri State
Youngstown State at Murray State
Northern Iowa at North Dakota
Southern Illinois at North Dakota State
Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
Missouri State at Northern Iowa
Illinois State at South Dakota
North Dakota at South Dakota State
Murray State at Southern Illinois
North Dakota State at Youngstown State
