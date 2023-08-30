Missouri Valley Football Conference releases revised 2024 schedule

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has released a revised football schedule for the 2024 season.

The revision follows an announcement from Western Illinois earlier this summer that the school will depart the MVFC and join the Ohio Valley Conference beginning in 2024. As a result, the previously announced 2024 MVFC schedule had to be scrapped.

Missouri Valley Football Conference members will continue to play an eight-game conference football schedule with three non-conference games. An extra non-conference game can be scheduled in certain years depending on the calendar, and the 2024 and 2025 seasons are the next two years when that occurs.

MVFC members for the 2024 season include Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Youngstown State.

Below is the MVFC schedule for the 2024 season. Non-conference contests are not included.

2024 Missouri Valley Football Schedule

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024

Murray State at North Dakota

North Dakota State at Illinois State

Southern Illinois at South Dakota

Youngstown State at Missouri State

Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024

Illinois State at Southern Illinois

Indiana State at Youngstown State

North Dakota at North Dakota State

South Dakota at Murray State

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa

Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024

Missouri State at Illinois State

Murray State at Indiana State

North Dakota State at Southern Illinois

Northern Iowa at South Dakota

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024

Illinois State at Murray State

Indiana State at Missouri State

Northern Iowa at North Dakota

South Dakota at Youngstown State

South Dakota State at North Dakota State

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024

Missouri State at Northern Iowa

North Dakota at Youngstown State

North Dakota State at Murray State

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Southern Illinois at Indiana State

Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024

Murray State at South Dakota State

North Dakota at Indiana State

Northern Iowa at North Dakota State

Southern Illinois at Missouri State

Youngstown State at Illinois State

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

Illinois State at Northern Iowa

Indiana State at South Dakota

Missouri State at Murray State

South Dakota State at North Dakota

Youngstown State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024

Illinois State at Indiana State

Missouri State at North Dakota State

Northern Iowa at Youngstown State

South Dakota at North Dakota

Southern Illinois at South Dakota State

Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024

Indiana State at Northern Iowa

Murray State at Southern Illinois

North Dakota at Illinois State

North Dakota State at South Dakota

South Dakota State at Missouri State

