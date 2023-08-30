Missouri Valley Football Conference releases revised 2024 schedule

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has released a revised football schedule for the 2024 season.
The revision follows an announcement from Western Illinois earlier this summer that the school will depart the MVFC and join the Ohio Valley Conference beginning in 2024. As a result, the previously announced 2024 MVFC schedule had to be scrapped.
Missouri Valley Football Conference members will continue to play an eight-game conference football schedule with three non-conference games. An extra non-conference game can be scheduled in certain years depending on the calendar, and the 2024 and 2025 seasons are the next two years when that occurs.
MVFC members for the 2024 season include Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Youngstown State.
Below is the MVFC schedule for the 2024 season. Non-conference contests are not included.
2024 Missouri Valley Football Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024
Murray State at North Dakota
North Dakota State at Illinois State
Southern Illinois at South Dakota
Youngstown State at Missouri State
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024
Illinois State at Southern Illinois
Indiana State at Youngstown State
North Dakota at North Dakota State
South Dakota at Murray State
South Dakota State at Northern Iowa
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024
Missouri State at Illinois State
Murray State at Indiana State
North Dakota State at Southern Illinois
Northern Iowa at South Dakota
Youngstown State at South Dakota State
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024
Illinois State at Murray State
Indiana State at Missouri State
Northern Iowa at North Dakota
South Dakota at Youngstown State
South Dakota State at North Dakota State
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024
Missouri State at Northern Iowa
North Dakota at Youngstown State
North Dakota State at Murray State
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Southern Illinois at Indiana State
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024
Murray State at South Dakota State
North Dakota at Indiana State
Northern Iowa at North Dakota State
Southern Illinois at Missouri State
Youngstown State at Illinois State
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024
Illinois State at Northern Iowa
Indiana State at South Dakota
Missouri State at Murray State
South Dakota State at North Dakota
Youngstown State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024
Illinois State at Indiana State
Missouri State at North Dakota State
Northern Iowa at Youngstown State
South Dakota at North Dakota
Southern Illinois at South Dakota State
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024
Indiana State at Northern Iowa
Murray State at Southern Illinois
North Dakota at Illinois State
North Dakota State at South Dakota
South Dakota State at Missouri State
