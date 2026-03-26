Missouri Valley Football announces additional revisions to 2026 schedule

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has announced three additional revisions to its football schedule for the 2026 season.
Last month, the MVFC released a revised football schedule for 2026 following North Dakota State opting to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and join the Mountain West Conference beginning this fall.
Sacramento State also announced its own move up to the FBS and the Mid-American Conference. MVFC member Youngstown State was previously scheduled to visit Sacramento State on Sept. 19, 2026, but that game was canceled following Sac State’s realignment move.
As a result, the MVFC has moved the Youngstown State at South Dakota State football game this fall from October 24 to September 19. The conference also adjusted the Murray State at South Dakota State game from October 10 to October 24 and Murray State’s open date from October 24 to October 10.
Following the changes, Youngstown State now has open dates on Oct. 24 and Nov. 21, while South Dakota State has open dates on August 29 and October 10. Both teams can still schedule an additional game to get to 12 contests total.
Below is the revised MVFC schedule for the 2026 season (conference games only).
2026 MVFC Schedule
* Updated March 26, 2026.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Mercyhurst at Youngstown State
LIU at North Dakota
Eastern Illinois at Murray State
Saturday, Aug. 29
Southeast Missouri at Indiana State
CCSU at South Dakota
Thursday, Sept. 3
Southern Illinois at Samford
Saturday, Sept. 5
Murray State at Middle Tennessee
Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington
South Dakota at Northern Colorado
St. Thomas at North Dakota
Youngstown State at Kentucky
Indiana State at Purdue
Illinois State at Western Illinois
South Dakota State at Northwestern
Saturday, Sept. 12
Drake at Northern Iowa
Duquesne at Youngstown State
Illinois State at NIU
Indiana State at Eastern Illinois
North Dakota at Portland State
Valparaiso at Murray State
Eastern Washington at South Dakota
Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois
New Haven at South Dakota State
Saturday, Sept. 19
Eastern Illinois at Illinois State
Murray State at Oklahoma State
North Dakota at Nebraska
Northern Iowa at Iowa
Southern Illinois at Illinois
South Dakota at Boise State
Valparaiso at Indiana State
Youngstown State at South Dakota State
Saturday, Sept. 26
Eastern Illinois at South Dakota State
Illinois State at Northern Iowa
North Dakota at Indiana State
Southern Illinois at Murray State
South Dakota at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 3
South Dakota State at Illinois State
Indiana State at South Dakota
Murray State at North Dakota
Youngstown State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Oct. 10
Youngstown State at Indiana State
North Dakota at Northern Iowa
Southern Illinois at South Dakota
Saturday, Oct. 17
Illinois State at Southern Illinois
South Dakota at Murray State
South Dakota State at North Dakota
Northern Iowa at Youngstown State
Saturday, Oct. 24
Indiana State at Illinois State
North Dakota at South Dakota
Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois
Murray State at South Dakota State
Saturday, Oct. 31
Murray State at Illinois State
Indiana State at Northern Iowa
North Dakota at Youngstown State
South Dakota at South Dakota State
Saturday, Nov. 7
Illinois State at North Dakota
Southern Illinois at Indiana State
Youngstown State at Murray State
South Dakota State at Northern Iowa
Saturday, Nov. 14
Illinois State at Youngstown State
Murray State at Indiana State
Northern Iowa at South Dakota
South Dakota State at Southern Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 21
South Dakota at Illinois State
Indiana State at South Dakota State
Northern Iowa at Murray State
Southern Illinois at North Dakota