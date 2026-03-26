Missouri Valley Football announces additional revisions to 2026 schedule

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has announced three additional revisions to its football schedule for the 2026 season.

Last month, the MVFC released a revised football schedule for 2026 following North Dakota State opting to move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and join the Mountain West Conference beginning this fall.

Sacramento State also announced its own move up to the FBS and the Mid-American Conference. MVFC member Youngstown State was previously scheduled to visit Sacramento State on Sept. 19, 2026, but that game was canceled following Sac State’s realignment move.

As a result, the MVFC has moved the Youngstown State at South Dakota State football game this fall from October 24 to September 19. The conference also adjusted the Murray State at South Dakota State game from October 10 to October 24 and Murray State’s open date from October 24 to October 10.

Following the changes, Youngstown State now has open dates on Oct. 24 and Nov. 21, while South Dakota State has open dates on August 29 and October 10. Both teams can still schedule an additional game to get to 12 contests total.

Below is the revised MVFC schedule for the 2026 season (conference games only).

2026 MVFC Schedule

* Updated March 26, 2026.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Mercyhurst at Youngstown State

LIU at North Dakota

Eastern Illinois at Murray State

Saturday, Aug. 29

Southeast Missouri at Indiana State

CCSU at South Dakota

Thursday, Sept. 3

Southern Illinois at Samford

Saturday, Sept. 5

Murray State at Middle Tennessee

Northern Iowa at Eastern Washington

South Dakota at Northern Colorado

St. Thomas at North Dakota

Youngstown State at Kentucky

Indiana State at Purdue

Illinois State at Western Illinois

South Dakota State at Northwestern

Saturday, Sept. 12

Drake at Northern Iowa

Duquesne at Youngstown State

Illinois State at NIU

Indiana State at Eastern Illinois

North Dakota at Portland State

Valparaiso at Murray State

Eastern Washington at South Dakota

Southeast Missouri at Southern Illinois

New Haven at South Dakota State

Saturday, Sept. 19

Eastern Illinois at Illinois State

Murray State at Oklahoma State

North Dakota at Nebraska

Northern Iowa at Iowa

Southern Illinois at Illinois

South Dakota at Boise State

Valparaiso at Indiana State

Youngstown State at South Dakota State

Saturday, Sept. 26

Eastern Illinois at South Dakota State

Illinois State at Northern Iowa

North Dakota at Indiana State

Southern Illinois at Murray State

South Dakota at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 3

South Dakota State at Illinois State

Indiana State at South Dakota

Murray State at North Dakota

Youngstown State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Oct. 10

Youngstown State at Indiana State

North Dakota at Northern Iowa

Southern Illinois at South Dakota

Saturday, Oct. 17

Illinois State at Southern Illinois

South Dakota at Murray State

South Dakota State at North Dakota

Northern Iowa at Youngstown State

Saturday, Oct. 24

Indiana State at Illinois State

North Dakota at South Dakota

Northern Iowa at Southern Illinois

Murray State at South Dakota State

Saturday, Oct. 31

Murray State at Illinois State

Indiana State at Northern Iowa

North Dakota at Youngstown State

South Dakota at South Dakota State

Saturday, Nov. 7

Illinois State at North Dakota

Southern Illinois at Indiana State

Youngstown State at Murray State

South Dakota State at Northern Iowa

Saturday, Nov. 14

Illinois State at Youngstown State

Murray State at Indiana State

Northern Iowa at South Dakota

South Dakota State at Southern Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 21

South Dakota at Illinois State

Indiana State at South Dakota State

Northern Iowa at Murray State

Southern Illinois at North Dakota

Missouri Valley Football Schedule