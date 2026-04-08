Missouri State, Wyoming schedule football series for 2031, 2035

The Missouri State Bears and Wyoming Cowboys have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2031 and 2035 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the two-game contract was obtained from Missouri State University through a state open records request.

Missouri State will host Wyoming at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Missouri, on August 30, 2031. Four years later the series concludes when the Bears travel to face the Cowboys at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming, on September 8, 2035.

Missouri State is entering its second season at the Football Bowl Subdivision level as a member of Conference USA. The Bears had competed in the Missouri Valley Football Conference, formerly the Gateway Football Conference, since 1985.

Wyoming competes in the Mountain West Conference. The Cowboys and Bears have never met on the gridiron.

The 2031 and 2035 games are Missouri State’s first scheduled non-conference contests for both seasons.

Wyoming is also scheduled to play rival Colorado State in both 2031 and 2035 as part of a 10-game series between the schools. The Cowboys will host the Rams in Laramie on September 20, 2031, and again on September 22, 2035.

On Tuesday, we reported that Missouri State will travel to play Mississippi State on September 4, 2027. The Bears will receive a $1.1 million guarantee for the game.

Football Schedules