Mississippi State adds Missouri State to 2027 football schedule

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have added the Missouri State Bears to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Missouri State University was obtained from Mississippi State University via a state public records request.

Mississippi State will host Missouri State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, September 4, 2027. The Bulldogs will pay the Bears a $1.1 million guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2027 Mississippi State-Missouri State contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Mississippi State was previously scheduled to visit Troy in 2027, but that contest and the 2026 matchup in Starkville were both was canceled late last year, which led to the scheduling of Missouri State.

The addition of Missouri State tentatively completes Mississippi State’s non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. In other non-league action, the Bulldogs will host Minnesota on September 11 and Chattanooga on November 20.

In SEC action in 2027, Mississippi State is scheduled to host Arkansas, Florida, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M, while traveling to Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Missouri State in 2027, joining a road contest against Cincinnati on September 11 and a home tilt against Arkansas State on September 25.

The Bears were previously scheduled to play at Auburn in 2027, but that game will be rescheduled for another season.

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