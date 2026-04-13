Missouri State, Tulsa adjust future football series

The Missouri State Bears and Tulsa Golden Hurricane have revised the terms of their future football series, FBSchedules.com has learned. Missouri State provided a copy of the contract amendment in response to a state open‑records request.

The original agreement, signed in 2022, scheduled Missouri State to visit Tulsa twice — first on September 7, 2030, and again on September 4, 2032, both at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla.

Since then, Missouri State has transitioned from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and now competes as a member of Conference USA. With that move, the two programs agreed to convert the arrangement into a home‑and‑home series.

Under the amendment, Missouri State will now host the second matchup at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo., on the originally planned date of September 4, 2032. The 2030 game in Tulsa remains unchanged. The document also stipulates that the home team will pay the visiting team a $200,000 guarantee for each contest.

Missouri State and Tulsa have met seven times since their first matchup in 1990. The Golden Hurricane have won all seven meetings, including a 49-7 victory in their most recent game in 2004.

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