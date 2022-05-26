Missouri State adds five FBS games to future football schedules

The Missouri State Bears have added five games against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents to their future schedules, the Springfield News-Leader has reported.

The Springfield News-Leader obtained copies of the contracts through a public records request to Missouri State University.

Missouri State will travel to take on the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, and the Bears will receive a $450,000 guarantee for playing the game. Missouri State is also scheduled to play at Kansas during the 2027 season, which we previously reported.

Two seasons later, Missouri State will head to Fayetteville, Ark., to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025 and the Bears will receive a $500,000 guarantee.

Missouri State and Arkansas are also scheduled to play this fall. The two schools will meet in Fayetteville on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.

A trip to take on the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas is slated for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Wildcats will pay the Bears a $450,000 guarantee for the contest.

Missouri State has also booked a pair of games against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. The Bears will travel to face the Golden Hurricane on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2030 and then again two seasons later on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2032. Missouri State will receive a $400,000 guarantee for the game in 2030 and a $435,000 guarantee for the game in 2032.

