Missouri football’s 2026 season-opener vs. UAPB moved to Thursday

The Missouri Tigers’ 2026 season-opening football game against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff (UAPB) Golden Lions has been moved to Thursday, according to an official announcement.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Missouri matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, September 5, will now be played two days earlier on Thursday, Sept. 3, and the schools will battle at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00pm ET / 7:00pm CT and the game will be televised by the SEC Network.

This marks the fifth consecutive season that Missouri will open on a Thursday night, following contests against Louisiana Tech (2022), South Dakota (2023), Murray State (2024), and Central Arkansas (2025).

“Opening the season on a Thursday night in CoMo is becoming a great tradition for our program,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “We appreciate Arkansas-Pine Bluff and the SEC for working with us on the adjustment so our season opener can be broadcast nationally on SEC Network. There’s nothing like a renovated and full Memorial Stadium to kick off a season, and we’re excited to carry our program-record sellout streak into 2026.”

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Golden Lions, who finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall, are entering their fourth season under head coach Alonzo Hampton, who has a 9-26 record in Pine Bluff.

In other non-conference action in 2026, Missouri is scheduled to visit Kansas on September 12 and host Troy on September 19.

Missouri’s complete SEC football schedule for 2026 was revealed in December. The Tigers will host Florida, Texas A&M, Texas, and Kentucky, while visiting Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Arkansas, and Georgia.

