Missouri football’s 2025 season-opener vs. Central Arkansas moved to Thursday

The Missouri Tigers’ season-opening football game against the Central Arkansas Bears in 2025 has been moved to Thursday, according to an official announcement.

The Central Arkansas at Missouri matchup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, will now be played on Thursday, Aug. 28, and the schools will battle at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The kickoff time is scheduled for 7:30 (Eastern)/6:30 (Central) and television network for the game will be announced at a later date.

This marks the first-ever meeting between the Bears and Tigers.

“We’re excited to keep this new tradition going with Mizzou football opening its season on a Thursday night in CoMo leading into the Labor Day weekend,” head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said in the release. “We want to thank Central Arkansas and the SEC for agreeing to the change. We’re looking forward to seeing a packed Memorial Stadium and continuing our sellout streak into the 2025 season.”

Central Arkansas is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bears, who finished the 2024 season 6-6 overall, are entering their seventh season under coach and former Bears quarterback Nathan Brown, who has a 43-35 record in Conway.

Drinkwitz enters his sixth season in Columbia in 2025. He has an overall record of 38-24 as the Tigers’ boss.

In other non-conference action in 2025, Missouri is scheduled to host Kansas (Sept. 6), Louisiana (Sept. 13), and UMass (Sept. 27).

Missouri’s complete SEC football schedule for 2025 was revealed in December. The Tigers will host South Carolina, Alabama, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State, while visiting Auburn, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, and Auburn.

