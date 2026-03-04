Mississippi Valley State, Lincoln (PA) to play in 2026 Chicago Football Classic

The Mississippi Valley State (MVSU) Delta Devils will face the Lincoln University Lions in the 2026 Chicago Football Classic, according to MVSU’s official athletics website.

Mississippi Valley State announced its 2026 football schedule back on February 6, and stated it would be competing in the 2026 Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 12. Per MVSU’s updated schedule, the Delta Devils will face the Lincoln (Pa.) Lions in that neutral-site contest.

Mississippi Valley State is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Lincoln competes in the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) in Division II. The two schools have never squared off in football.

The Chicago Football Classic was first played in 1997 and featured Mississippi Valley State and Southern University. The most recent contest was played in 2024 and featured Morehouse and Kentucky State. Contests from 2020 through 2022 were not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MVSU is scheduled to open the 2026 season on the road against Nicholls on Thursday, Aug. 27. In other non-conference action, the Delta Devils are slated to visit Sacramento State on Sept. 5 and host Delta State on Sept. 19.

