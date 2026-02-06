Mississippi Valley State announces 2026 football schedule

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have announced their 2026 football schedule, featuring a demanding non-conference road start, a neutral‑site appearance in Chicago, and eight Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) matchups.

The season opens on Thursday, August 27 with back‑to‑back road contests, beginning at Nicholls before a cross‑country trip to face Sacramento State on Saturday, September 5. Mississippi Valley State will then travel to Chicago on September 12 for a neutral‑site game in the Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field, with the opponent to be finalized and announced at a later date.

The Delta Devils return to Rice-Totten Stadium on September 19 for their home opener against in‑state opponent Delta State, marking the first of five home dates on the 2026 calendar. Conference play begins the following week as MVSU heads to Montgomery to meet Alabama State on September 26.

October brings a balanced stretch of SWAC competition. Mississippi Valley State hosts Prairie View A&M on October 3 before traveling to Texas Southern on October 10. The Delta Devils return home on October 17 to face Bethune‑Cookman for Homecoming ahead of an open week on October 24, providing a timely break before the final month of the regular season.

The closing stretch features a series of pivotal conference matchups. MVSU hosts Alcorn State on October 31 before embarking on consecutive road trips to Jackson State on November 7 and Florida A&M on November 14. The regular season concludes on November 21 in Itta Bena as the Delta Devils welcome Alabama A&M for Senior Day.

Below is Mississippi Valley State's complete schedule for the 2026 season:

2026 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule

08/27 – at Nicholls

09/05 – at Sacramento State

09/12 – TBA (in Chicago)

09/19 – Delta State

09/26 – at Alabama State*

10/03 – PVAMU*

10/10 – at Texas Southern*

10/17 – Bethune-Cookman*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – Alcorn State*

11/07 – at Jackson State*

11/14 – at Florida A&M*

11/21 – Alabama A&M*

* SWAC contest.

Mississippi Valley State finished the 2025 season 1-11 overall and 1-7 in SWAC action. It was the second and final season for the Delta Devils under head coach Kendrick Wade, who went 2-21 at the school.