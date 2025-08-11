Middle Tennessee to get big payout for 2027 Auburn football game

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders are scheduled to travel to play the Auburn Tigers during the 2027 season. The Blue Raiders will receive a big guarantee for playing the contest, FBSchedules.com has learned via records obtained from Middle Tennessee State University.

According to the copy of the football game contract, Auburn will pay Middle Tennessee a $1.45 million guarantee for their Sept. 11, 2027 matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala.

The $1.45 million guarantee that Auburn will pay is larger than any payment Middle Tennessee will receive over the next two seasons. The Blue Raiders are scheduled to play at Wisconsin on Sept. 6, 2025 for a $1.2 million guarantee, and at Kansas on Sept. 19, 2026 for a $925,000 guarantee.

Middle Tennessee received payments larger than $1.45 million over the last two seasons. The Blue Raiders cashed $1.6 million checks from the Ole Miss Rebels last season and from the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023.

The 2027 contest between Middle Tennessee and Auburn will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the gridiron.

Middle Tennessee is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home against the Austin Peay Governors. Auburn opens its fall campaign one day earlier on Friday, Aug. 29 on the road against the Baylor Bears.

