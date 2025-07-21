Middle Tennessee to play at Auburn in 2027

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders will play at the Auburn Tigers in 2027, according to the official athletics website of Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU).

Per its website, Middle Tennessee will travel to play Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two programs on the gridiron.

Middle Tennessee is scheduled to open the 2027 season at home against the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 4 at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn. Following the Auburn game, the Blue Raiders will return to Alabama to face the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 18 before concluding non-league action at home against the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 25.

The 2024 season was the first for Middle Tennessee under head coach Derek Mason. The Blue Raiders finished the season 3-9 overall and 2-6 in Conference USA action.

Auburn now has two non-conference games scheduled for the 2027 season with the addition of Middle Tennessee. The Tigers are scheduled to open the season at home against the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 4.

Missouri State officially moved up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) on July 1. The Bears will play their first season as a Conference USA member this fall.

[h/t bwalker2004]

Football Schedules