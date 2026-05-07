Michigan State schedules football series with Oklahoma State, Cincinnati

The Michigan State Spartans announced Thursday that it has added two future home‑and‑home football series—one with the Oklahoma State Cowboys and another with the Cincinnati Bearcats—along with a 2027 home date against the Duquesne Dukes.

Michigan State and Oklahoma State will kick off their series on Sept. 16, 2028, at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla. The return game is set for Sept. 15, 2029, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. The two programs have never met on the field.

For Oklahoma State, the agreement with Michigan State replaces a previously scheduled home‑and‑home with the Alabama Crimson Tide, which has been canceled following the SEC’s move to a nine‑game conference schedule.

The Michigan State Spartans and Cincinnati Bearcats will begin a home-and-home series at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2030, with the return game set for Saturday, Sept. 13, 2031 in East Lansing.

Michigan State and Cincinnati have met only twice in their histories, with both games played in East Lansing. The Spartans won the inaugural matchup in 1930 by a 32–0 margin, while the Bearcats claimed the 1946 meeting, 18-7.

Additionally, Michigan State announced it will host Duquesne on Sept. 4, 2027.

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