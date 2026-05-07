Michigan State adds Duquesne to 2027 football schedule

The Michigan State Spartans have added the Duquesne Dukes to their 2027 football schedule, it was announced Thursday.

Michigan State will host Duquesne at Spartans Stadium in East Lansing, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will mark the first-ever matchup between the two programs and Duquesne’s first game against a Big Ten opponent in the FBS-FCS era.

The addition of Duquesne completes Michigan State’s 2027 non-league slate. Following the season-opener against the Dukes, the Spartans are scheduled to host Central Michigan on Sept. 11 and Notre Dame on Sept. 18.

In Big Ten action in 2027, Michigan State is scheduled to host Indiana, Michigan, Rutgers, and Wisconsin, and will travel to face Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, and Washington.

Duquesne competes in the Northeast Conference (NEC) of the FCS. Following the contest against Michigan State, the Dukes are scheduled to travel to face James Madison on Sept. 11, 2027.

In conjunction with the Duquesne game announcement, Michigan State also revealed two new home-and-home football series. The Spartans will travel to play Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sept. 16, 2028 before hosting the Cowboys in East Lansing on Sept. 25, 2029.

Additionally, Michigan State will visit Cincinnati on Sept. 14, 2030 before welcoming the Bearcats to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 13, 2031.

Football Schedules