Michigan football’s 2026 season-opener to remain in Ann Arbor

The Michigan Wolverines announced Wednesday that their season-opening football game in 2026 will remain in Ann Arbor.

Back in July, the school announced it was exploring playing it’s season-opener against the Western Michigan Broncos at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, on Saturday, Aug. 29, which is Week Zero that season.

However, Michigan has opted to keep its game against Western Michigan as previously scheduled, which is set for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich.

“We did a thorough and exhaustive evaluation in relation to playing an international game,” said Michigan Director of Athletics Warde Manuel. “Based on the analysis of all the factors, we felt it was best to keep the game in Ann Arbor as it was originally scheduled for the 2026 season. I want to thank Eintracht Frankfurt and their Stadium Management company for all the work that they did in partnership with our staff to try to make this game a possibility.”

If it had come to fruition, the game would have been the first non-conference tilt for the Wolverines outside North America.

“We have fans and alumni around the globe, and many have expressed excitement about attending a game on foreign soil. We remain open to exploring the right opportunities for our teams to play internationally,” added Manuel.

The Western Michigan contest will be one of eight total home games for the Wolverines next season. Following that contest, Michigan is slated to host the Oklahoma Sooners on Sept. 12 and the UTEP Miners on Sept. 19.

Big Ten foes slated to visit Ann Arbor next season include Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, and UCLA. The Wolverines will travel to face Minnesota, Oregon, Ohio State, and Rutgers.

The complete Big Ten football schedule for 2026 with dates is expected to be announced in mid-December following the Big Ten Championship Game.

