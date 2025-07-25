Michigan, Western Michigan discussing opening 2026 football season in Germany

The Michigan Wolverines and Western Michigan Broncos are discussing opening the 2026 football season against each other in Germany, it was reported Friday.

Brett McMurphy of On3 first reported the news that was then shared by Michigan’s athletics department.

“We are in advanced discussions to create this first-of-its-kind opportunity for our student-athletes and fans,” said Warde Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics at Michigan. “The University of Michigan is one of the few worldwide brands in college athletics and the interest in playing an international game would be unique. This would be a great opportunity to teach ‘Go Blue’ to a new group of fans in Germany.”

The game would be the first non-conference tilt for the Wolverines outside North America. It would be played at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany, on Saturday, Aug. 29.

“I am excited about the football and educational experience this game could provide for our players,” said Sherrone Moore, U-M’s J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach. “We are always looking for unique opportunities to expose our student-athletes to other cultures. In the last 10 years, our program has been to Italy, France and South Africa, and this game would provide another chance to grow our international fanbase.”

The Wolverines and Broncos are currently slated to play a week later on Saturday, Sept. 5, at Michigan Stadium.

“It’s exciting to be in these advance discussions that present an historic moment not only for our football program, but for Western Michigan University as our national brand continues to grow,” said Western Michigan Vice President and Director of Athletics Dan Bartholomae in a release. “The opportunity to be a part of the first college football game played in Germany presents an experience for our program that is unmatched at any level of college football, and puts the University on an international stage. We can’t wait for the world to see all of the great academic, community, and athletic accomplishments happening at Western Michigan University.”

Deutsche Bank Park seats 55,000 fans and has a retractable roof. The 100-year-old facility has hosted five NFL games — the last in 2023 — but has yet to host a college contest.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our football program, our student-athletes, and the entire Western Michigan University community,” said Western Michigan Head Football Coach Lance Taylor. “To potentially open the 2026 season on an international stage against one of the most storied programs in college football is both an honor and an exciting challenge we would embrace wholeheartedly. An international game offers our players not only a unique competitive experience, but also an invaluable educational one. Traveling to Germany and representing Western Michigan University abroad will give our student-athletes cultural exposure and memories they’ll carry long beyond their playing days. It’s the kind of life experience that perfectly reflects the spirit and values of college athletics.”

