Michigan adds Central Michigan to 2028, 2031 football schedules

Sep 13, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback Joe Labas (2) is sacked by Michigan Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham (1) in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Michigan Wolverines have added the Central Michigan Chippewas to their football schedules in 2028 and 2031, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the contract for both games was obtained from the University of Michigan via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Michigan will host Central Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on September 2, 2028. Three seasons later, the Chippewas will return to Ann Arbor to face the Wolverines, with the game slated for August 30, 2031.

According to the copy of the contract, Michigan will pay Central Michigan a $1.6 million guarantee for each game.

The two schools first met in 1931, also in Ann Arbor, and Michigan has won all five previous contests. Their most recent matchup came in 2025, a 63–3 Wolverines victory.

Central Michigan becomes the first non-conference opponent officially added to Michigan’s 2028 and 2031 slate, leaving the Wolverines with two remaining openings each season.

In Big Ten play in 2028, Michigan is scheduled to host Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, and USC, while traveling to Ohio State, Purdue, Washington, and Wisconsin.

With the addition of the trip to Ann Arbor, Central Michigan now has three of its four non-conference opponents set for 2028. The Chippewas are also slated to visit Tennessee on Sept. 9 for a $1.3 million guarantee, as we reported Tuesday, and Troy on Sept. 16.

Michigan is the first scheduled non-league opponent for Central Michigan in 2031.

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