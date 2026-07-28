Tennessee adds Central Michigan to 2028 football schedule

Oct 5, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; General view of a Tennessee Volunteers helmet prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have added the Central Michigan Chippewas to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with Central Michigan University was obtained from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Tennessee will host Central Michigan at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, September 9, 2028. The Volunteers will pay the Chippewas a $1.3 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2028 Tennessee vs. Central Michigan matchup will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. The Volunteers hold a perfect 11-0 record against current members of the MAC, while the Chippewas are winless in 11 previous contests against SEC opponents.

The Tennessee Volunteers now have two scheduled non-conference games in 2028 with the addition of Central Michigan. The Vols are also scheduled to take on West Virginia on Sept. 2 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The SEC previously announced the conference opponents for each league member in 2028. Tennessee will host Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, while traveling to Auburn, LSU, Texas, and Vanderbilt.

Tennessee is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Central Michigan in 2028. The Chippewas are also scheduled to visit Troy on Sept. 16.

Football Schedules