Mercedes-Benz Stadium to host new annual college football series

A new annual college football series will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., beginning in 2025, AMB Sports and Entertainment (AMBSE) announced Wednesday. The game will be dubbed the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic.

The inaugural Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic will be played this fall as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets host the rival Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game is slated for Friday, Nov. 28, 2025 (Black Friday) and it will be televised by ABC at 3:30pm ET.

The 2026 edition of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic will feature the Georgia Bulldogs hosting the Florida Gators. Georgia and Florida are playing in Atlanta in 2026 and in Tampa, Fla., in 2027 due to renovations at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

“Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have long been recognized as a premier destination for college football, and the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic is the latest opportunity for us to continue to build on our legacy of hosting world-class events” said Vice President of Stadium Events and Premium Sales for AMB Sports and Entertainment, Doug Roberts.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium is the home of the Atlanta Falcons of the NFL and the Atlanta United FC of MLS. The stadium has an seating capacity of 71,000 and is expandable to 75,000.

“The Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic represents the kind of forward-thinking and high-performance environment we’re proud to support,” says Brian Hartigan, Invesco’s Global Head of ETFs & Index Investments. “This series reflects Invesco QQQ’s commitment to innovation and excellence, which are values that resonate both on the field and in the work we do every day.”

“We’re proud to partner with Invesco QQQ to deliver an exceptional college football experience here in Atlanta,” said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, chief commercial officer at AMB Sports and Entertainment. “This innovative new partnership allows us and Invesco QQQ to showcase high-profile, nationally significant matchups to audiences across the country.”

College Football Neutral Site Games