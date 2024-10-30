Georgia-Florida game to be played in Atlanta in 2026, Tampa in 2027

The annual Georgia-Florida football game will be played in Atlanta in 2026 and Tampa in 2027, Brett McMurphy of Action Network reported Wednesday.

Georgia and Florida have met annually in Jacksonville since 1933, with the exception of 1994 and 1995 when the old Gator Bowl underwent renovations for the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. The stadium, now named EverBank Stadium, has a seating capacity of 67,814 and is expandable to 82,000.

EverBank Stadium will undergo major renovations beginning next year, which will force the Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators to play their annual game elsewhere.

In 2026, the two schools will meet at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., while the 2027 contest will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Georgia is the home team in even seasons, and Atlanta was the primary target for the 2026 contest. Miami and Orlando were reportedly considered for the 2027 contest, but ultimately Tampa was chosen.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to play in both Atlanta and Tampa, both great venues” Florida head coach Billy Napier said on the SEC teleconference Wednesday. “Both will be well-run operations. I think we all understand the revenue that this game generates for both athletic departments. I think it’s going to be unique and certainly we’re excited about that opportunity.”

Following the 2027 contest, the Georgia-Florida game will return to Jacksonville. An announcement of a long-term contract is expected soon.

“It’s been talked about and debated for a long time, for a while, since we’ve known the Jacksonville renovation was going to to occur,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday. “You know, I think the parties involved did a great job stepping up and making it worthwhile for both universities and excited about the opportunity to play it, you know, two different locations, so that’ll be unique and maybe we learn from those experiences.”

Georgia and Florida are scheduled to meet in Jacksonville on Saturday, Nov. 2. The game will be televised by ABC at 3:30pm ET.

