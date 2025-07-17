McNeese adds Texas Wesleyan to 2026 football schedule

The McNeese Cowboys have added the Texas Wesleyan Rams to their 2026 football schedule, according to McNeese’s official athletics website.

McNeese will host Texas Wesleyan at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Texas Wesleyan, located in Fort Worth, Texas, is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference (SAC) in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Rams advanced to the NAIA Football Championship last season, but dropped a 42-33 decision to Benedictine College (Kan.) in the second round.

Texas Wesleyan is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for McNeese’s slate in 2026. The Cowboys are also scheduled to host the Tarleton State Texans on Sept. 12 and will make an in-state road trip to face the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge, La., on Oct. 3.

With the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) now able to play 12 games each season, McNeese can add one additional non-conference opponent. However, the Southland Conference is reportedly moving to a nine-game league slate next season, which would give McNeese 12 games total.

In 2024, the McNeese State Cowboys football team was led by head coach Gary Goff, who was in his third year with the program before being replaced by Matt Viator late in the season. The team finished with a 6-6 overall record and a 3-4 record in the Southland Conference, marking their best season since 2019.

