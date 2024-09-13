Marshall completes 2025 non-conference football schedule

The Marshall Thundering Herd have completed their 2025 non-conference football schedule, the school announced on Friday.

Marshall completed its schedule for next season with the addition of a home contest against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. The Thundering Herd will host the Colonels at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, W.Va., on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

Marshall and Eastern Kentucky have met 21 times on the gridiron previously. The two schools first met in 1926 and last played during the 2020 season. Marshall currently leads the overall series, 12-8-1.

Eastern Kentucky was previously scheduled to play at Appalachian State on Sept. 13, 2025. It is not currently known if that game has been rescheduled for another season or canceled.

Marshall is scheduled to open the 2025 season on the road against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 30, which was announced earlier this summer. The Thundering Herd will receive a $1.7 million guarantee for playing the game.

In other non-conference action in 2025, Marshall is scheduled to host the Missouri State Bears on Saturday, Sept. 6. The Bears are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will begin play in Conference USA next season.

Marshall is slated to close out its non-conference schedule on the road against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday, Sept. 20. The game is the first of a home-and-home series that concludes during the 2026 season at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

