Georgia adds Marshall to 2025 football schedule

The Georgia Bulldogs have added the Marshall Thundering Herd to their 2025 football schedule, both schools announced on Wednesday.

Georgia will host Marshall at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, which will be the season-opener for both schools.

The game will be the second matchup between the two schools on the gridiron following Georgia’s 13-3 win over Marshall in Athens in Week 3 of the 2004 season.

The addition of Marshall tentatively completes Georgia’s non-conference football schedule for the 2025 season. Georgia is also slated to host the Austin Peay Governors and Charlotte 49ers in Athens on Sept. 6 and Nov. 22, respectively, and will complete the regular-season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Nov. 29.

News of the Marshall addition was announced in conjunction with the official cancellation of Georgia’s home-and-home series with the UCLA Bruins. Georgia was scheduled to visit Rose Bowl Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025 before hosting the Bruins in Athens on Sept. 5, 2026.

The series was likely canceled due to UCLA’s move to the Big Ten Conference and the SEC’s likely move to a nine-game football schedule beginning in 2026.

Georgia is the third announced non-conference opponent for Marshall in 2025. The Herd are also scheduled to host the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 6 and play at the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 20.

“This is who we want to be as a program – willing to line up with the best in the country,” said Christian Spears, Marshall Director of Athletics. “College football is dramatically changing and Marshall deserves to be in the conversation with the best of the best. Our tradition, our story, our fans, and our community deserve amazing experiences like the one we will see at Georgia as we hunt for national respect. We are Marshall is not a cliché; it’s a mindset. Spot the ball!”

