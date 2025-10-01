Louisiana Tech, Tulsa schedule three future football games

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and Tulsa Golden Hurricane have scheduled a future home-and-home football series, plus rescheduled a previously canceled game, both schools announced Wednesday.

In the first game of a newly scheduled home-and-home series, Louisiana Tech will host Tulsa at Origin Bank Field at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027. Four seasons later, the Bulldogs will travel to face the Golden Hurricane at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2031.

Louisiana Tech and Tulsa have also rescheduled a previously canceled contest that was supposed to be played this season on Sept. 25, which was the second game of a home-and-home series. The series began on Sept. 21, 2024 when Tulsa defeated Louisiana Tech in Ruston, 23-20.

The rescheduled contest has now been set for Sept. 22, 2029 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, according to the announcement from both schools.

Louisiana Tech and Tulsa first met on the gridiron in 1986 and have played 11 contests total. The Golden Hurricane currently own a two-game winning streak, but the Bulldogs still lead the overall series, 7-4.

Currently a member of Conference USA, Louisiana Tech is joining the Sun Belt Conference beginning with the 2026 season. Tulsa continues to compete in the American Conference, as it has since the 2014 season.

With the addition of the 2027 contest, both schools have tentatively competed their non-conference schedules for that season. Louisiana Tech is slated to open the season at home vs. Nicholls on Sept. 4, visit Kansas on Sept. 18, and later travel to face NC State on Oct. 2.

Tulsa’s 2027 non-league slate also includes games at home against Arkansas on Sept. 4 and Texas Southern on Sept. 11 and on the road against Oklahoma State on Sept. 18.

Football Schedules

Future Louisiana Tech Football Schedules

Future Tulsa Football Schedules