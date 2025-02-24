Louisiana Tech, NC State adjust future football game season and location

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs and NC State Wolfpack have adjusted the season and location of their future football game, according to a report from LA Tech Sports Central.

Louisiana Tech and NC State agreed to a three-game football series back in 2017, with the first two games scheduled to be played in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 2, 2021 and then again three seasons later on Sept. 14, 2024. The Wolfpack won both contests, 34-27 and 30-20, respectively.

The third and final game of the series was originally slated for Sept. 6, 2025 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston, La. However, the game was later rescheduled for the 2034 season via an amendment to the contract.

According to the LA Tech Sports Central report, the game in 2034 has now been moved up seven seasons and the location has changed as well. Louisiana Tech will now travel to face NC State a third time in Raleigh on Oct. 2, 2027.

As part of the agreement to change the location of the game from Ruston to Raleigh, NC State will pay Louisiana Tech a $1 million guarantee, per the report.

In their only other gridiron meeting, NC State defeated Louisiana Tech 40-14 on Aug. 31, 2013 in Raleigh.

With the change, both schools have now tentatively completed their non-conference schedules for the 2027 season. Louisiana Tech is scheduled to open its 2027 non-conference slate on Sept. 11 at home against the Nicholls Colonels. The Bulldogs will then visit the Kansas Jayhawks on Sept. 18 and host the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 25.

NC State’s 2027 non-conference schedule also features home contests against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on Sept. 11 and the Kansas State Wildcats on Sept. 25, with a home tilt against the Texas Tech Red Raiders sandwiched in between.

Football Schedules