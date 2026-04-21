Louisiana Tech, CUSA reach agreement allowing Bulldogs to join Sun Belt

Louisiana Tech and Conference USA have reached a settlement in principle in their federal lawsuit, clearing the way for the Bulldogs to officially join the Sun Belt Conference on July 1, The Athletic’s Chris Vannini reported Tuesday.

Louisiana Tech announced last July that it intended to leave Conference USA for the Sun Belt “no later than July 1, 2027.” The school later accelerated that timeline and sought to negotiate an early exit in order to compete in the Sun Belt this fall.

Those negotiations ultimately collapsed, prompting the current legal dispute. In mid‑March, both Conference USA and the Sun Belt released 2026 football schedules that included Louisiana Tech, leaving the Bulldogs with an unworkable 20‑game slate.

According to federal court documents obtained by FBSchedules.com, the Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System—on behalf of Louisiana Tech University—and Conference USA filed a joint notice of settlement on Monday, April 20.

The court followed with an order of dismissal on Tuesday, signed by Judge Terry A. Doughty.

Financial terms of the agreement have not yet been disclosed. Last week, Front Office Sports reported that Louisiana Tech was expected to pay a record exit fee of more than $8 million to secure its move to the Sun Belt this fall.

With the case now resolved, Louisiana Tech’s previously announced 2026 Sun Belt football schedule is expected to stand. The Bulldogs open the season at home on September 5 against Northwestern State before traveling to LSU on September 12 and Baylor on September 19.

Louisiana Tech also hosts Army in non‑conference play on October 3 and welcomes Louisiana on October 10 for its inaugural Sun Belt matchup.

Conference USA, meanwhile, will be forced to revise its 2026 football schedule, as eight member schools now lose a previously scheduled opponent following Louisiana Tech’s departure.

Louisiana Tech and Conference USA have settled their Federal case and the case has officially been dismissed. Terms of the settlement have not yet been disclosed. pic.twitter.com/NonH660zO9 — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) April 21, 2026

Future Louisiana Tech Football Schedules