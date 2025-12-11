Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to play at TCU Horned Frogs in 2028

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will play at the TCU Horned Frogs in 2028, according to an announcement from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Thursday.

Louisiana, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, will travel to face TCU of the Big 12 Conference at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028. The game will mark the second meeting between the two programs in football.

In their first matchup in the 2024 Isleta New Mexico Bowl in Albuquerque, N.M., the Horned Frogs defeated the Ragin’ Cajuns, 34-3.

In other non-conference action in 2028, Louisiana is scheduled to host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Cajun Field in Lafayette, La., on Sept. 9, and travel to take on the Liberty Flames on Sept. 23.

Earlier on Thursday, we reported that Louisiana will travel to take on the USC Trojans on Sept. 12, 2026. The Trojans will pay the Ragin’ Cajuns a $1.3 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

TCU now has two of its three non-conference opponents set for the 2028 season. One week prior to hosting the Ragin’ Cajuns, the Horned Frogs are scheduled to travel to Durham, N.C., to take on the Duke Blue Devils on Sept. 9.

