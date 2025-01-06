Kent State, Kennesaw State mutually agree to cancel 2026 football game

The Kent State Golden Flashes and Kennesaw State Owls have mutually agreed to cancel their football game in 2026, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Kent State and Kennesaw State originally signed a contract for a football game back in September 2021. The contract called for the two schools to meet at Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio, on Sept. 12, 2026, with the Owls receiving a $325,000 guarantee for the contest.

According to a copy of the notice of mutual termination obtained from Kent State University via a public records request, the two schools agreed to cancel the game with no penalty to either party.

The game was scheduled when Kennesaw State was a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Owls announced their move to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) in October 2022 and played their first season in Conference USA in 2024.

With Kennesaw State off the schedule, the Golden Flashes now have just one non-conference opponent lined up for the 2026 season. Kent State will travel to face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 19.

Kent State also has just one other non-conference opponent in 2026. The Owls are scheduled to visit the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 26, which is the second game of a home-and-home series that kicks off in 2025 in Kennesaw, Ga.

