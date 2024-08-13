Kansas, Stephen F. Austin mutually agree to cancel 2025 football game

The Kansas Jayhawks and Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks have mutually agreed to cancel their football game in 2025, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Kansas and Stephen F. Austin originally signed a contract for a football game back in 2019. The game was scheduled to be played on Aug. 30, 2025 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kan., and the contest would have been the first-ever meeting between the two schools.

According to a copy of an agreement obtained from Stephen F. Austin State University via a state of Texas Public Information Act request, the two schools have mutually agreed to cancel the game in 2025 and neither school will owe a cancellation fee. The letter was signed by both schools on July 25, 2024.

Last week, we reported that Stephen F. Austin signed a new contract to take on the Houston Cougars on Aug. 30, 2025, which is the same date that the Lumberjacks were scheduled to face the Jayhawks. Stephen F. Austin will receive a $400,000 guarantee for playing at Houston, which is $50,000 less than they would have made playing at Kansas.

As of today, we don’t know who Kansas will replace Stephen F. Austin with, but it will likely be another FCS opponent. The Jayhawks are currently scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Fresno State Bulldogs on Aug. 23, which is Week Zero that season, and will also visit the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 6.

Kansas will play its home games this season in the Kansas City metropolitan area, with two games at Children’s Mercy Park and four games at Arrowhead Stadium. David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is undergoing significant renovations, but Phase I is expected to be complete in time for the Jayhawks to play there in 2025.

