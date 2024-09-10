Kansas adds Wagner to 2025 football schedule

The Kansas Jayhawks have added the Wagner Seahawks to their 2025 football schedule, according to a report from the Lawrence Journal-World.

Kansas will host Wagner at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas, during Week 1 of the 2025 season (Aug. 28-30). The Jayhawks will pay the Seahawks a $450,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained by LJWorld.

KU football has scheduled a game to be played against Wagner during Week 1 of the 2025 season, according to documents obtained via a public records request. This replaces the canceled game against Stephen F. Austin previously reported by @FBSchedules. — Henry Greenstein (@HenryGreenstein) September 10, 2024

The 2025 Kansas-Wagner contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Kansas was previously scheduled to host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks in 2025, but the two schools mutually agreed to cancel the contest with no financial penalties.

Wagner is a member of the Northeast Conference (NEC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Seahawks are 1-1 so far this season after recording a victory at home over Virginia-Lynchburg, 46-7, and a loss on the road against Lehigh, 49-13.

With the addition of Wagner, Kansas has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Jayhawks are scheduled to open the season at home in Week Zero against the Fresno State Bulldogs (Aug. 23). Kansas’ third and final non-conference contest is on the road against the Missouri Tigers on Sept. 6.

In Big 12 Conference action next season, Kansas will host Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah, and West Virginia and will visit Arizona, Iowa State, Texas Tech, and UCF.

Kansas is the second known non-conference opponent for Wagner’s 2025 football schedule. The Seahawks are also scheduled to visit the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sept. 20.

