James Madison, Liberty adjust future football series

The James Madison Dukes and the Liberty Flames have made some adjustments to their future football series, FBSchedules.com has learned.

James Madison and Liberty previously announced a home-and-home series that was set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2033 at Liberty’s Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va., and conclude the following season on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2034 at JMU’s Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va.

According to a copy of an amendment obtained from James Madison University via a state Freedom of Information Act request, James Madison and Liberty have agreed to flip the locations of the series but keep the original dates intact. As a result, the series will now begin on Sept. 17, 2033 at James Madison, with the return game the next season at Liberty on Sept. 16, 2034.

James Madison and Liberty first met on the gridiron in 1980 and have played a total of 18 contests. Liberty won the most recent matchup in 2014 in Harrisonburg, 26-21, but James Madison still leads the overall series, 12-6.

Earlier on Thursday, we reported that James Madison will travel to take on the UCF Knights on Sept. 8, 2029 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The Dukes will receive a $1.3 million guarantee for the game.

Additionally, James Madison and Norfolk State have canceled their contest that was scheduled for the 2025 season and have replaced it with a new game that will be played on Sept. 21, 2030 at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg. The Dukes will pay the Spartans a $300,000 guarantee for that contest.

Football Schedules