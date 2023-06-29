UCF adds James Madison to 2029 football schedule

The UCF Knights have added the James Madison Dukes to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with UCF Athletics Association, Inc. was obtained from James Madison University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

UCF will host James Madison at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. The Knights will pay the Dukes a $1.3 million guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract that was executed on Aug. 18, 2022.

UCF and James Madison previously met in a home-and-home series during the 1991 and 1992 seasons, which are their only two meetings on the gridiron. James Madison won the first contest in 1991 in Harrisonburg, Va., 49-31, before UCF returned the favor the following season in Orlando, 41-37.

James Madison is the first known non-conference opponent for the UCF Knights in 2029. The Knights, who have been members of the American Athletic Conference since 2013, officially begin play in the Big 12 Conference this fall and will play three non-conference games per season.

UCF’s first contest as a member of the Big 12 is slated for Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against the Kent State Golden Flashes. Their first Big 12 contest is on the road against the Kansas State Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 23.

James Madison, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, now has three of their four non-conference games lined up for 2029. In other non-league action that season, the Dukes are scheduled to travel to play the Akron Zips on Sept. 15 before hosting the Charlotte 49ers in Harrisonburg on Sept. 22.

James Madison opens their 2023 scheduled at home on Saturday, Sept. 2 against the Bucknell Bison. The Dukes open Sun Belt action on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Troy Trojans.

