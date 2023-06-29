JMU, Norfolk State cancel 2025 contest, schedule new game for 2030

The James Madison Dukes have canceled a future football game against the Norfolk State Spartans, but have also scheduled a new contest, FBSchedules.com has learned.

James Madison was previously scheduled to host Norfolk State at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. According to a letter obtained from James Madison University via a state Freedom of Information Act request, the two schools have mutually agreed to cancel the game in 2025 and neither school will incur any penalties.

In the same letter, which is dated Jan. 23, 2023, the two schools agree to schedule a new contest for Sept. 21, 2030.

A new contract for that game was signed the following month, according to a copy of the document obtained by FBSchedules.com. The contract states that the two schools will meet at Bridgeforth Stadium on Sept. 21, 2030 and the Dukes will pay the Spartans a $300,000 guarantee for playing the game.

James Madison and Norfolk State first met on the gridiron in a home-and-home series played a few years ago when both were members of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Dukes came out on top in both contests, winning 75-14 in Harrisonburg in 2017 and 17-0 in Norfolk, Va., in 2018.

James Madison, now a member of the Sun Belt Conference, and Norfolk State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), met for the third time last season. The Dukes won that contest in Harrisonburg, 63-7.

With the cancellation of the 2025 contest with Norfolk State, James Madison is now down to two non-conference opponents that season. The Dukes are scheduled to host the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 13 and travel to play the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 20.

In addition to hosting Norfolk State in 2030, James Madison will also entertain the Akron Zips at Bridgeforth Stadium on Sept. 14.

