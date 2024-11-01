James Madison adds Washington State to 2025 football schedule

The James Madison Dukes have added the Washington State Cougars to their 2025 football schedule, according to an announcement Friday.

James Madison will host Washington State at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Va., on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025. The contract between the two schools is for the single game in 2025 with no return contest.

James Madison and Washington State have never met on the gridiron in their history.

Washington State is a member of the two-team Pac-12 Conference along with Oregon State. The two schools will each play schedules next season similar to an independent until the conference expands in 2026.

In conjunction with the announcement of the James Madison contest, Washington State officially unveiled its complete football schedule for the 2025 season. The Cougars will open the season at home against Idaho on Saturday, Aug. 30, and their schedule also features games against Washington, Ole Miss, Virginia, and Oregon State.

James Madison, a member of the Sun Belt Conference, is scheduled to open the 2025 season in Harrisonburg against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Aug. 30. In other non-conference action, James Madison will travel to face the Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 6 and the Liberty Flames on Sept. 20.

The Dukes were previously scheduled to play at the Utah State Aggies on Sept. 13, 2025, but that game has been canceled and replaced by the game against Washington State.

“As we strategically target attractive and impactful opponents for James Madison football and our loyal fans, Washington State presents a unique opportunity to test ourselves at home against a Pac-12 opponent in front of the greatest fans in college football,” JMU Director of Athletics Matt Roan said. “This will no doubt be a game to remember in the rise of our program, and I can’t wait for next November in Bridgeforth Stadium!”

