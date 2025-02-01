Jackson State announces 2025 football schedule

The Jackson State Tigers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features five home games and two neutral-site contests.

Jackson State opens the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., against the Hampton Pirates. The Tigers then travel in-state to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on Sept. 6.

The following week on Sept. 13, Jackson State will host the Tuskegee Golden Tigers in their annual W.C. Gordon Classic contest.

After an open date, Jackson State opens Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on the road on Sept. 27 against the Southern Jaguars. The Tigers will also play road SWAC contests at Florida A&M on Nov. 1 and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 8.

SWAC foes scheduled to visit Jackson in 2025 include Alabama State on Oct. 11 for Homecoming, Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 15, and Alcorn State on Nov. 22.

Jackson State will also play two SWAC foes at neutral sites this fall. The Tigers will face Alabama A&M in the Gulf Coast Challenge on Oct. 4 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala., and then three weeks later on Oct. 25, Grambling State in the inaugural Las Vegas HBCU Classic at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Below is Jackson State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Jackson State Football Schedule

08/30 – Hampton

09/06 – at Southern Miss

09/13 – Tuskegee

09/20 – OFF

09/27 – at Southern*

10/04 – Alabama A&M* (in Mobile, AL)

10/11 – Alabama State*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – Grambling* (in Las Vegas, NV)

11/01 – at Florida A&M*

11/08 – at Mississippi Valley State*

11/15 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/22 – Alcorn State*

* SWAC contest.

Jackson State finished the 2024 season 12-2 overall and a perfect 8-0 in SWAC play. The Tigers won the SWAC Championship Game, defeating Southern 41-13, and claimed the Black College National Championship with a 28-7 victory over South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.