Grambling, Jackson State to play 2025 football game in Las Vegas

The Grambling State Tigers and Jackson State Tigers will play in Las Vegas in 2025, according to a report from HBCU Sports.

Grambling State and Jackson State will square off at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, per the report. With the game in Las Vegas, it could get a national broadcast on an ESPN network.

Grambling State University and Jackson State University are both historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and are rivals in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). The two schools first met on the gridiron in 1956 and Grambling currently leads the overall series, 43-27.

In their most recent matchup, Grambling State defeated Jackson State at home in Grambling, La., 41-20, on Sept. 21, 2024.

Jackson State is coming off of a 12-2 season, its second under head coach T.C. Taylor. The Tigers won the SWAC Championship and defeated South Carolina State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl in 2024, which earned them their fourth black college national championship and first since 1996.

Jackson State is currently scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Hampton Pirates on Saturday, Aug. 30.

Grambling State finished its 2024 campaign 5-7 overall, its fifth consecutive season with a losing record. The Tigers, led by head coach Mickey Joseph, were 5-5 midway through November, but dropped their final two contests against Alabama A&M and Southern.

Currently, a 2025 season-opener for Grambling has yet to be announced. In Week 2 of the season, the Tigers are scheduled to visit the Ohio State Buckeyes for a $1 million payday.

