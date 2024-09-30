Iowa Hawkeyes make change to 2025 football schedule

The Iowa Hawkeyes have made a change to their 2025 non-conference football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Iowa was previously scheduled to open the 2025 season against the Florida Atlantic Owls on Aug. 30 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. According to a copy of an amendment to the contract obtained by FBSchedules.com via a public records request, the game has been rescheduled for Aug. 31, 2030.

Per the original contract, Iowa agreed to pay Florida Atlantic a $1.6 million guarantee for the game in 2025. According to the terms of the amendment, Iowa will now pay Florida Atlantic $650,000 by Feb. 1, 2026 and $1.4 million by Feb. 1, 2031. The increased amount is likely due to rescheduling the contest just over a year before it was set to be played (the amendment was drawn up in June by not finalized until Sept. 25).

To replace the Florida Atlantic game, Iowa has added a home contest against the UAlbany Great Danes on Aug. 30, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium. UAlbany will receive a $500,00 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

UAlbany is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Great Danes are 1-3 overall and 0-1 in conference action so far this season.

With the changes, Iowa has now completed its schedule for the 2025 season. After opening the season against UAlbany, the Hawkeyes will travel to take on the in-state rival Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 6 before wrapping up its non-conference slate the following week at home against the UMass Minutemen on Sept. 13.

In Big Ten action in 2025, Iowa will host Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, and Penn State and will visit Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, and Wisconsin.

Florida Atlantic now needs a fourth non-conference opponent for next season, and will likely fill that slot with an FCS team. The Owls are scheduled to open the season at the Maryland Terrapins on Aug. 30 and are also scheduled to visit the FIU Panthers on Sept. 13. FAU will wrap up non-league play on Nov. 22 at home against the UConn Huskies.

The American slate of opponents for FAU next season includes East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa, and UAB at home and Navy, Rice, Tulane, and USF on the road.

Football Schedules