Iowa adds Northern Iowa to 2029 football schedule

The Iowa Hawkeyes have added the Northern Iowa Panthers to their 2029 football schedule, the schools announced Thursday. A 2027 contest with North Dakota was also announced, as we previously reported.

The game will take place on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029 at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium. The game will open the Hawkeyes’ 2029 campaign. The only other confirmed game on Iowa’s 2029 slate is a home date with Northern Illinois two weeks later.

The in-state rivals last played Sept. 15, 2018, in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes claimed a 38-14 decision in that game, one of seven wins they own — against no losses — in their history with the Panthers.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES