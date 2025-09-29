Iowa adds North Dakota to 2027 football schedule

The Iowa Hawkeyes have added the North Dakota Fighting Hawks to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of North Dakota was obtained from the University of Iowa via a state public records request.

Iowa will host North Dakota at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027. The Hawkeyes will pay the Fighting Hawks a $550,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

In their only previous meeting on the gridiron, the Hawkeyes defeated the Fighting Hawks 40-17 at Kinnick Stadium on Oct. 9, 1926.

North Dakota is currently a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Fighting Hawks won a share of the MVFC championship in 2020 and the school has made five appearances in the FCS Playoffs.

North Dakota is the third and final non-conference opponent for Iowa in 2027. The Hawkeyes are scheduled to open the season on Sept. 4 at home against the Ball State Cardinals before traveling to Ames to face the in-state rival Iowa State Cyclones on Sept. 11.

Iowa is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for North Dakota for the 2027 season. One week prior to facing Iowa, the Fighting Hawks are slated to host the Idaho Vandals at the Alerus Center on Sept. 11.

