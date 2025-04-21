Indiana adds Western Kentucky to 2026 football schedule

The Indiana Hoosiers have added the Western Kentucky (WKU) Hilltoppers to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Indiana will host Western Kentucky at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. The Hoosiers will pay the Hilltoppers a $1.1 million guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from Indiana University via a state open records request.

The Indiana-Western Kentucky game in 2026 will mark the sixth overall meeting between the schools, with Indiana claiming a victory in all five previous contests. The schools most recently played in 2022, with the Hoosiers securing a 33-30 decision in Bloomington.

The 2022 contest between Indiana and WKU was the second of a three-game football series that is slated to conclude in Bloomington on Sept. 15, 2029. The contract for that series is separate from the contract for the 2026 contest.

With Western Kentucky joining the 2026 slate, Indiana now has two known non-conference opponents for that season. The Hoosiers are scheduled to open the season at home against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 5.

Indiana’s Big Ten slate of opponents for the 2026 season was previously announced by the league. The Hoosiers will host Minnesota, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, and USC and will visit Michigan, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Washington.

Indiana is the third scheduled non-league opponent for Western Kentucky in 2026. The Tops are scheduled to open the season in Reno, Nevada, against the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sept. 5 before traveling to Athens, Ga., to face the Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 12.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future Indiana Football Schedules

Future WKU Football Schedules