Incarnate Word adds NAIA opponent to 2026 football schedule

The University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals have added the Oklahoma Panhandle State Aggies to their 2026 football schedule, according to their official athletics website.

UIW will host Oklahoma Panhandle State at Gayle & Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, August 29, 2026, which is Week Zero this season. The game will mark the second overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first matchup back in 2009, UIW defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State on the road in overtime, 38-35.

Oklahoma Panhandle State is a member of the Sooner Athletic Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Aggies finished the 2025 season 3-7 overall and 2-6 in conference action.

UIW previously announced its 2026 football schedule, but a Week Zero contest against North Dakota State was canceled following the Bison’s move up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

In other non-conference action this fall, UIW travel to face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on September 12 and the Texas State Bobcats on September 26.

UIW plays its first Southland Conference contest on September 19 at home against Houston Christian. Other opponents slated to visit San Antonio include UTRGV, McNeese, Northwestern State, and Nicholls. The Cardinals will travel to face Southland foes Stephen F. Austin, Lamar, Southeastern Louisiana, and East Texas A&M.

Future UIW Football Schedules